Kelly Rowland Throws Epic Shade At Ciara After Racy Topless Photo — ‘This Is Not A Cute Pic’

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy Of Dani Brubaker/HarpersBazaar.com

Whoa, Kelly Rowland! Tell us how you really feel. The singer liked a comment that was seriously slamming the pic of a topless, pregnant Ciara, her son, and her husband, that was featured on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’s website! Get the scoop on the epic diss.

Ciara, 31, looked absolutely stunning while posing for HarpersBazaar.com in a series of intimate maternity photos that included one breathtaking shot of her, hubby Russell Wilson, 28, and her son Future Wilburn, 2. However, not all who saw the family photo thought it was appropriate, seeing as Ciara is posing topless while holding her son, who isn’t wearing any clothes, and Russell is crouched behind her holding her pregnant belly.

One of the skeptics? Kelly Rowland. The 36-year-old singer threw some epic shade Ciara’s way by liking a negative comment made on an Instagram post that featured the pic.

Maybe #KellyRowland's finger slipped ?🤔👀 #Ciara A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

“This is not a cute pic ..sorry…..it’s no different than the one with the chick and her little boy..why must everyone prove a point by being in your bday suit..,” wrote Instagram user teeque72_1 beneath the photo, posted to popcultureinashell’s Instagram page. Okay, so that’s one person’s opinion, right? Apparently not, as Kelly LIKED the comment. Ouch!

We’re not sure why Kelly is taking such offense to Ciara’s artistic family photo, but we don’t know if Ciara even minds. The mama-to-be spent her whole Harper’s Bazaar interview gushing about Baby Future, Russell, and her unborn baby No. 2. With so much to be thankful for in her life, we don’t know if a little diss on Instagram is gonna rain on Ciara’s parade!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ciara’s topless pregnancy shoot with her son and husband? Give us all your thoughts below!