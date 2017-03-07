Courtesy of MTV

Yikes! After Kailyn Lowry revealed she’s pregnant with baby #3, fans have been anxiously trying to figure out who her mystery baby daddy is. And they TOTALLY freaked during the ‘Teen Mom’ aftershow when Kail seemingly let the cat out of the bag! Watch exactly what went down here.

While Kailyn Lowry, 24, reluctantly revealed her third pregnancy last month after rumors started flying, the Teen Mom 2 star is still remaining tight-lipped about who the father is. During a Teen Mom aftershow special however, it seemed as though she majorly slipped up when she revealed the name of someone whom fans immediately believed could be her baby daddy!

Omg you guys 😂 Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good isaac is. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2017

Her perceived slip-up? When Kailyn referred to herself and a man when host Nessa asked if Kailyn’s oldest Isaac, 7, can babysit. The expectant mom replied by saying, “Larry and I talked about him babysitting.” Never mentioning him again, viewers were left wondering if “Larry” was the name of her baby’s father. But Kail ended up setting the record straight with a single tweet she sent out after the show filmed.

“Omg you guys Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good isaac is,” the reality star tweeted, shutting the rumors down. Dang — JUST when we thought we might have a lead on who her baby daddy is! In a previous special, Kailyn — who is almost five months pregnant — refused to say who the father is by saying, “I’m not going to talk about that. [I’m] not ready yet.”

But mystery men aside, Kailyn did openly discuss how “excited” Isaac and her other son Lincoln, 3, are about welcoming a new sibling. “They keep fighting over whether it’s a girl or a boy,” she said on the show with a smile. And while Kailyn admitted that she doesn’t care about the gender as long as she has a healthy baby, she did reveal she’s nervous about having a daughter. “I don’t care, boy or girl, but I don’t know how I’m going to do it with a girl. If she’s anything like me, it’s going to be rough!” she said. We certainly can’t wait to find out what she’s having!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — who do YOU think Kailyn’s baby daddy is?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.