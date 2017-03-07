‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin Still Desperately In Love With Her?

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Javi Marroquin! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is still hung up on his soon-to-be-ex wife Kailyn Lowry, she revealed on the March 6 after show. But is he interested in getting back together, or even being friends? Find out, right here!

Kailyn Lowry, 24, shockingly revealed on the March 6 MTV after show for Teen Mom 2 that her ex Javi Marroquin, 24, might still be in love with her. “I feel bad he hasn’t moved on as quickly as I did,” she said. “Moved on” is putting it lightly, since Kailyn is pregnant with a third child by another man, and the duo isn’t even legally divorced yet!

Kailyn says that she also feels bad that her former beau is super affected by all of the reports he hears about Kailyn, true or not. “Javi believes every single rumor,” she revealed on the show. “How many times can I say sorry about what I’ve done? I can’t apologize for something I didn’t do. He can’t believe everything he hears,” she explained.

The Teen Mom 2 star said she would prefer that they are on the same team so they can raise their son together well, but Javi doesn’t seem interested. “#tm2live it’s not possible,” he tweeted during the show. “I don’t need your “friendship” don’t play mother Theresa now.” He also said that “friendship and co parenting are 2 different things.”

Though Kailyn and Javi aren’t supposed to have any direct contact due to her protective order against him, she still responded to him by saying “did me dirty & I still wish the best for you.” Clearly there is still a lot of tension between these two, but it seems to come from an emotional, passionate place. Hopefully once these two figure some things out, they can put their differences aside and reunite. Or, at least, be a little nicer to each other.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Javi and Kailyn could ever reunite? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.