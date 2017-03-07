George Michael’s Cause Of Death: Heart & Liver Issues With No Sign Of Drugs

REX/Shutterstock

The autopsy for George Michael has finally been completed. The coroner publicly revealed the results on March 6, confirming that the singer died of natural causes and drugs were not involved.

“Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received,” Oxfordshire coroner, Darren Salter, said on March 6. “As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries.” Dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, which decreases organ’s ability to pump blood because the left ventricle is enlarged and weakened.

George died in his sleep on Christmas Day at just 53 years old, and later that week, it was reported that his autopsy was ruled inconclusive, as more tests had to be done. The coroner reportedly performed toxicology tests as part of the investigation. George struggled with drug use for years, and in the months leading up to his death, he also had problems with his weight. This could have contributed to his fatty liver disease, which comes from fat building up in the liver and is generally seen in people who are overweight.

The Wham! singer’s funeral was reportedly put on hold leading up to the autopsy’s completion, and plans for the ceremony have still not been confirmed or publicly revealed.

In the recent months since George’s passing, he’s been well-remembered at award shows, most recently with a tribute from Chris Martin at the BRIT Awards, which featured the late star singing along on a screen in the background. Adele also gave a stunning tribute at the Grammys.

