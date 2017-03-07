Courtesy of Instagram

French Montana and Rosa Acosta’s romantic fun in the sun just won’t quit! The duo hit the beach on March 7 looking sexy in the sand, and we’re living for the potential new couple. We have all the details, right here!

You can never go wrong with a Hawaiian vacation, but hanging out with a stunning, curvaceous woman makes it even better! French Montana, 32, has been chilling with Rob Kardashian’s voluptuous former flame Rosa Accosta on the island of Kailua since March 4, but on March 7 we got even more hot pics of them steaming up the beach!

French stepped out with the sexy lady and his collaborator A$AP Rocky, and we’ve gotta say he’s looking pretty good! Khloe Kardashian’s former beau is working on his six pack, and he seems happier than ever.

And how could he not be with a companion like Rose? She looked totally stunning with her gorgeous brown locks whipping in the wind and flowing over her toned shoulders. The reality star rocked an itsy-bitsy pink and yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination, especially when it came to her curvy booty!

Rosa and French sparked romance rumors of March 4 when the rapper first shared a picture on his Instagram hanging out in the pool at night with the very sexy Love & Hip Hop star. At the time we didn’t know who it was, since we could only see her from the back, but luckily she uploaded her own pics that uncovered the mystery.

We can’t help but wonder how Rob feels about his sister’s ex hanging with his ex in Hawaii, though Rosa claims that she only went on one filmed date with Rob in 2011 for Keeping Up. She’s also been romantically linked to Amber Rose and dated Nikki Mudarris into late 2016.

