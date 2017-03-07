France Wins The 2017 SheBelieves Cup After Destroying Team USA 3-0

Courtesy of Twitter

They did it! France won the 2017 SheBelieves Cup! After a dramatic tournament that featured some of the best soccer players in the world, it was the ladies from France who walked away a victory after completely crushing the U.S. Women’s national team in a shutout.

How fitting that the finale of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup would be decided in the capital of the United States. The final two matches of the 2017 soccer extravaganza took place at the RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.. As the dust settled from the March 7 clash between France and the United States, it was the French who stood victorious in a powerful and dominating 3-0 victory.

France’s Camille Abily, 32, was a true hero for her country, scoring two of their three goals in the match. USWNT coach Jill Ellis, 50, took a ton of heat online, especially as her back three totally didn’t bring any defense to the game while better defenders were left on the bench. It also didn’t help that goalkeeper Hope Solo, 35, is still under suspension following disparaging remarks she made about the Swedish women’s team after losing to them in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Going into the find round of play, there were three teams that could feasibly win the SheBelieves Cup: France, America and England. Before the final two games, England and USA were tied at 3 points, with France leading the way with 4. A win over the USA would give France the cup, no matter what. If the USA and France tied, Les Bleues would win the cup only if England lost to (or tied with) Germany.

The USA was guaranteed the cup if they defeated France and England lost to Die Nationaleff. If both Team USA and England won, it would come down to goal difference to see which team took the cup. And, if England won and the USA tied (or lost) with France, the cup would be heading back to Britain. It all became a moot point when England dropped their match to Germany in a 1-0 loss.

Going into the finale, the US had a 17-1-2 record against France with a 52-15 goal advantage. The US defeated France in the Rio 2016 games when Carli Lloyd, 34, scored the game-winner point, per US Soccer. Despite this success, the Americans wouldn’t leave Brazil with a medal. Bummer. Before that, the Americans beat the French in the first SheBelieves Cup. While France manage to beat the USA in a Feb. 2015 friendly, the Americans came back a month later in the Algarve Cup championship game.

Are you happy with the winners of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited for next year’s tournament? Should they expand it to have six teams instead of four?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.