Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Stadium Tour In The Works? ‘We’d Trade Songs’

Remember ‘Everything Has Changed’, the duet between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran that trumps all duets? Well, Ed has told all in an explosive new interview with ‘Rolling Stone’, and he revealed that a joint tour with Taylor might just be on the horizon. Here’s what he had to say about it!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Ed Sheeran, 26, might just be sharing a stage sometime soon, as he revealed in his March 7 cover story with Rolling Stone. OMG! “He imagines them doing a stadium tour where they trade songs for an evening, much like the one Jay Z and Justin Timberlake did a few years ago,” the article reports, adding that even though the pop powerhouses only see each other about twice a year, “they still feel close to each other”. A Taylor/Ed tour? Take our money.

Of course, Taylor and Ed have teamed up before. “Everything Has Changed” from Taylor’s 2012 record Red will go down in history as one of the most stunning collaborations ever, and he recently teased a future one to E! News at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, telling the outlet that another collab will “certainly happen in their lifetime”. So exciting!

“She would be there if everything ended for me,” Ed also tells the magazine of his friend. “Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense…I always stick up for Taylor [too].” So sweet!

Finally, Taylor also put in her two cents: “We’ve gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other’s backs,” she shares with Rolling Stone. “He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can’t imagine a time when he wouldn’t be.” Friendship goals much?

