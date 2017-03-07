Taylor Swift Upset Ed Sheeran Slept With Members Of Her Girl Squad? The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran made jaws drop when he dished on how he’s hooked up with Taylor Swift’s friends in the past, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned Taylor’s reaction to Ed’s comments. Her response is going to surprise you!

“Taylor Swift, 27, is definitely okay with Ed Sheeran, 26, having relations with some of her friends in her squad,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of how Tay is feeling about the bombshells that Ed dropped in his March 7 interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “She feels that she would rather have them hook up with someone like Ed then with some random guy,” the insider adds. Well, fair enough!

“Taylor is not mad nor does she feel disrespected in any way,” our source also shares. “She respects Ed and believes that he handled it like an adult.” There you have it!

As we previously learned from his news explosive interview with the music mag, Ed’s Red Tour with Taylor was “his most romantically prolific period”, and he hooked up with more than one of Taylor’s squad. “It was very easy…I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*ck did that happen?’ ” the “Shape Of You” singer told the outlet. Oh, my!

Finally, he also told Howard Stern that Taylor wasn’t upset when he dated her friends. “No, she encouraged it!” Ed said. “She’s like the world’s best wingman.” You can listen below:

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Taylor isn't angry about Ed's admission? Tell us how you feel about all this!

