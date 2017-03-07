Ed Sheeran Admits He’s Slept With Girls In Taylor Swift’s Squad — But Who?

REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift REALLY hooked Ed Sheeran up when they toured together in 2013 — literally! The British singer talked all about time on the road with Tay in a new interview, and even dished about hooking up with her famous friends. Um, well now we NEED to know who!

Ed Sheeran, 26, may have Taylor Swift, 27, to thank for his experience with the ladies! He opened for her on the Red tour in 2013, so he got to spend a LOT of time with her and her well-known friends…and things apparently got really steamy.

“Taylor’s world is celebrity,” he told Rolling Stone, admitting that he’d even hooked up with a few of those celebs in her inner circle. “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?'”

We all know the 27-year-old’s squad runs deep, so it would be nearly impossible to pinpoint exactly which women Ed’s referring to. He and Ellie Goulding reportedly had a brief fling at one point, which is rumored to be the subject of his heartbreaking song, “Don’t,” although she’s denied being involved with him. Plus, there were also those rumors that he hooked up with Selena Gomez, 24, at one point! Ed didn’t comment on the ladies’ identities in his interview, but he did make it clear that Taylor herself was not one of the women he was with romantically.

The two are simply best friends, and he made sure to defend her in the Q&A. “She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision not to be in the press,” he explained. “I always stick up for Taylor.” Well, if you need us, we’ll just be sitting here trying to figure out which squad member Ed may or may not have hooked up with!

HollywoodLifers, which of Taylor’s friends do you think Ed has hooked up with!?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.