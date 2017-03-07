Joe Jonas & Demi Lovato Want To Make An R-Rated ‘Camp Rock 3’: It Would Be ‘Dark’

Courtesy of Instagram

We’ve spent a lot of time (maybe too much) wondering what a third ‘Camp Rock’ movie would be like, but now we have an answer! Joe Jonas cleared up the mystery on March 7, and HollywoodLife.com found out EXCLUSIVELY what Demi Lovato thinks, too!

Joe Jonas, 27, hasn’t visited Camp Rock in over 7 years, but that doesn’t mean he’s checked out for good! When asked if he would ever do a third movie, he told Marie Claire, “If it made sense, sure.” So how could it make sense? “For all of us—Demi [Lovato], Nick [Jonas], it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film, an R-rated film. We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times.”

Perhaps the duo brought it up when they reunited on Feb. 11 and sent their fans into a frenzy wondering if a Camp Rock 3 was already in the works! We love the idea of it: Mitchie, Shane, and the gang reuniting during Spring Break their senior year of college, hooking up and partying. All of us fans are adults now, and it would be so fun to see the squad grow with us!

And Demi totally agrees! “Demi would have zero problem revisiting Camp Rock like Joe stated,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And if not that, Demi would love to do something more adult with Joe and Nick in some sort of upcoming film. But revisiting Camp Rock would be hilarious to her. She is pretty sure it won’t happen but they do like talking about it. She seems to think the only chance would be if Funny or Die wanted to do something with it. She is down for it, maybe the fans can make it happen.” We would live for that!

HollywoodLifers, do you think an R-Rated Camp Rock would be funny or sacrilegious? Let us know!

