Ciara Slams Future: Russell Wilson Is ‘Even Greater’ Than Any Love I Had Before

Courtesy of Instagram

Ciara’s not afraid to express that she’s found the greatest love after her messy split with rapper, Future. In a new interview, March 7, Ciara bragged about her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, and she even seemed to hint at why she and her ex didn’t work out. ‘If someone’s not supporting you… then you’ve got to keep it moving.’ Boy, bye!

Future who? Ciara, 31, and Russell Wilson‘s marriage is “even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is,” she gushed to Harpers Bazaar, in their new issue released on March 7. We’re not starting anything here, but it’s hard not to think that although Ciara is super proud of the life she’s created after her split with Future in 2014, she’s potentially throwing some shade at her past relationship.

One of the main things that separates Ciara’s relationship with Russell, 28, apart from anything else she’s ever had is support. “If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” the singer told the mag. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.” We’re so happy that Ciara’s in an incredible place, now. However, did she just hint that Future, 33, didn’t provide her with that support and uplifting that she needed when they were together?

Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons ❤️🎄 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:37am PST

Who knows. Ciara wished not to speak about her past, so there’s no rewind back to 2014 in the interview. And, honestly, why should she. The mag pointed out that in just two years, after her messy split with Future, Ciara ended up engaged to one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks in the league and pregnant with her second child. She couldn’t help but gush over Russell just once more when she shared how he supports her: “When you know they’re going to be your champion, always in the corner…,” she said. SO cute!

Yes, Ciara clearly moved on from future, and it looks like he did too. The rapper is reportedly dating Nicki Minaj, 34. That bombshell came after the two were reportedly getting cozy over music collaborations in late Feb. 2017. Since then, they’ve fueled the rumors with sultry Instagram photos and videos.

Ciara and Future split in August 2014, not too long after they became engaged in Oct. 2013. They have one child together, Future Jr. 2, who was born in May 2014. Ciara began dating Russell in April 2015, and they married in July 2016. The singer is expecting her second child, and she and Russell’s first, due sometime in spring 2017. We’re so happy she’s found lifelong love!

HollywoodLifers, are Ciara and Russell your favorite celeb couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.