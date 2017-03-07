‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Tricked Into Doing Stitches Music Video?

Courtesy of Snapchat

OMG! ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, Danielle Bregoli, may have been tricked into being in a Stitches music video that she had already turned down! Yikes! Get the details on the controversy here.

Stitches, 21, what did you do?!? The Miami rapper supposedly tricked the uber famous “Cash Me Outside” girl, Danielle Bregoli, 13, into working on one of his songs and music videos without her consent, according to TMZ!

Apparently, Stitches approached Danielle’s team about the idea of collaborating with her, but the idea was shot down. No harm, no foul, right? Well, the “Molly Cyrus” singer apparently chatted up one of the internet star’s friends on social media and offered to pay her if she could bring Danielle over to his pad. Okay Stitches, that doesn’t sound sketchy AT ALL.

So, the “Cash Me Outside” girl and her pal went on over to Stitches’ house and ended up recording both a song and a music video with him, but now her reps are telling TMZ that Danielle did not enjoy the experience, even though she appears to be having a good time in social media clips of them shooting the song and video.

“Stitches is a scumbag,” Danielle’s rep told TMZ of how her camp feels about the rapper working with the teenager without the approval of her parents or management team. “He tricked a child into his van by offering her candy.”

Stitches rep is singing a different tune, saying that money didn’t change hands, no contracts were signed, and Danielle wanted to be featured in his song and video! Stitches apparently wanted to be a “mentor” for the young celebrity. It is not known whether he will be releasing the video featuring Danielle.

