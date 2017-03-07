Casey Anthony Gives 1st Interview 6 Years After Acquittal: ‘I Sleep Pretty Good At Night’

AP Photo

After nearly 6 years of silence since her acquittal, Casey Anthony, the woman dubbed ‘the most hated mom in America,’ has finally spoken out. And while most think she DID murder her 2-year-old daughter, Casey shockingly revealed that she still has ‘no idea’ what happened. But just WAIT until you hear what else she had to say!

Leaving us with more questions than answers, Casey Anthony, 30, gave her first interview since her 2011 acquittal when she was cleared of murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. This was also the first interview she gave where she directly discussed her daughter’s mysterious death. But in recalling Caylee’s murder back in 2008, Casey reportedly spoke in “halting, sober tones,” insisting that she STILL doesn’t know how the last hours of Caylee’s life unfolded.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” Casey told the Associated Press. “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.” Reflecting on what Caylee would be up to today, if she were still alive, Casey is convinced she’d be a pretty cool preteen. “Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” she told the publication in one of their five exclusive interviews. “I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports and putting up with no nonsense.”

When I hear Casey Anthony say “I sleep good at night”pisses me off! She killed her daughter!FU Casey!God BlessCaylee pic.twitter.com/vgVuMe25OR — God Bless America (@AmericaforTrum3) March 7, 2017

Casey Anthony: *kills her daughter* *somehow is found innocent & says that her daughter’s killer is out there* “i sleep well at night” — iris kalani ✨ (@theiriskalani) March 7, 2017

I don’t sleep well if my daughter has a cold but Casey Anthony sleeps just fine after murdering hers@TODAYshow — Kimberly Wells (@KimberSwells) March 7, 2017

Casey Anthony says she sleeps well at night? Makes sense. Cold hearted sociopaths usually do. — PK (@PCK1013) March 7, 2017

Casey Anthony: If u did not kill your daughter as u claim, and the killer is still out there, I’m curious how u sleep so well at night? — Jamie Lynn 🏄🏼‍♀️ (@jamielynn8282) March 7, 2017

Casey was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated child abuse, and first-degree murder back in 2011 after her month-and-a-half-long trial. While awaiting trial, the mother-of-one spent three years in prison. But although she was acquitted, most people believe that she is in fact guilty of murdering Caylee — and apparently Casey doesn’t blame them!

“Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do,” Casey admitted. Let’s not forget that while Caylee was supposedly last seen on June 16, 2008; she was first reported missing, by her grandmother, on July 15 — a month later. So Casey spent a month with a missing daughter and never reported it. On top of that, part of her defense was that Caylee suffered an accidental drowning, but there was no eyewitness testimony for that.

“My sentence was doled out long before there was a verdict. Sentence first, verdict afterward. People found me guilty long before I had my day in court,” Casey said. But Casey also lied to police on multiple occasions, which in turn made her extremely suspicious. She lied about being employed at Universal Studios; about leaving Caylee with a babysitter; about telling two people, both of them imaginary, that Caylee was missing; and about receiving a phone call from Caylee the day before she was reported missing.

The lies, however, she apparently does not regret. “Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place. Because cops believe other cops,” Casey told the outlet. “Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

She added, “Cops lie to people every day. I’m just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied.” What really shakes us though is that Casey maintains her innocence yet shows no interest in finding out what truly happened to Caylee. “As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me, ” she said.

While Casey participated in five on-the-record interviews over a one-week period — with many of them being audiotaped — she later texted the reporter, asking that the AP not run the story. And what did end up saying, has only left us more confused!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by what Casey had to say about the case? Do YOU think she had something to do with Caylee’s death?

