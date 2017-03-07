Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz Back Together? Fans Freak Over Cryptic Pics

Recent Instagram posts from Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have fans wondering if the exes secretly reconciled. Check out the pics right here and let us know if you think it means they’re back together!

Nobody thought much of Chloe Moretz’s March 4 Instagram of two blurry hands intertwined with nothing but a half moon emoji as the caption — that is, until her ex, Brooklyn Beckham, posted a cryptic pic of his own just two days later. His photo shows the top of a blonde girl’s head with the beach in the background, and fans were quick to notice that Chloe commented on it with…the half moon emoji!

🌛 A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Can't wait till may 📕 A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Oh, and for more proof that it’s her in the 18-year-old’s photo, take a look back at this pic she put on Instagram while they were dating in August — it’s the same exact background! Fans quickly began flooding the comments section of the post, freaking out that the cryptic images must mean that the two are back together.

Interestingly, Brooklyn captioned the photo, “Can’t wait til May,” with a book emoji. May is the month the teenager’s photography book comes out, so it certainly seems like Chloe will be featured in some way. Plus, Chloe and Brooklyn broke up out of nowhere at the end of last summer, so maybe it was because he had to return to England for school and they’ll be able to be together again when the school year ends in May?!

This won’t be the first time the pair reconciled after breaking up — they first split after summer 2015, only to reunite at the start of the New Year. At the time, they remained pretty coy about the relationship, but when she was on a press tour for Neighbors 2 in May, she finally came clean about the romance, and they were inseparable all summer long. Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe and Brooklyn are back together? Do you like them as a couple?