OUCH, that had to hurt! Andrew Bogut was just one minute of play into his debut game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6 when he collided with an opponent and suffered a painful leg injury. Check out the video and find out his fate right here.

Four days after he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Andrew Bogut, 32, is already back on the sidelines. The 7-foot center entered the team’s March 6 game against the Miami Heat at the end of the first quarter, but after less than a minute of play, he had to be carted off the court due to a leg injury.

Andrew was defending Okaro White, and his shin collided with the Miami forward’s knee. While it was Okaro who immediately fell to the floor, Andrew could be seen wincing in pain as he hopped to the sidelines before collapsing. He was helped off the court and taken out of the game to get X-rays, which revealed he fractured his left tibia, an injury that could keep him out of the game for months.

“It’s very deflating,” Cavs star, LeBron James, admitted after the game. “It’s a touch moment. We were all excited about the acquisition, you know, [to] bring him in here, him getting some games under his belt before the playoffs. So, hopefully we can hope for the best with the MRI or whatever the case may be, but uh, it’s a tough one. Not only obviously for him, first of all, but then for our ballclub.”

The team has not commented on how long Andrew will be out, or what his fate is with the Cavs. Meanwhile, Cleveland wound up losing the game 106-98, racking up their third loss in four games. Yikes!

