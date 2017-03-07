Alec Baldwin To End Trump Spoofs On SNL?: ‘Malicious White House’ Has People In Fear

Courtesy of NBC

Say it ain’t so! Alec Baldwin revealed that he may be retiring everyone’s favorite presidential skit on ‘SNL’, in a new interview, March 6. The comedian is concerned for viewers who are worried about the ‘malicious’ White House because Trump ‘remains bitter and angry.’ Get the insane details!

You may have to say goodbye to Alec Baldwin‘s epic and hilarious Saturday Night Live impression of President Donald Trump, 70, very soon. Alec revealed that his presidential impressionist days are numbered in a new interview with Extra on March 6. Alec said that the president “overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship; he remains, bitter, and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!'”

The actor admitted that he thought Trump would have “just relaxed” by now. However, that hasn’t been the case. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried… that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it,” Alex said. The actor did not reveal how much longer fans would have left to enjoy their favorite SNL impression.

Alec’s shocking admission comes after he told ABC News in Jan. 2017 that he planned to appear on SNL “as much as I can.” The actor even revealed that he had other plans to take his Trump impression even further when he said, “There’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.” Ugh.

And, on March 1, Vanity Fair reported that one of those venues was a book deal with Penguin Press. They reported that the British publishing house announced that they were collaborating with Alec and Kurt Andersen to write a book titled, You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump. The site even reported that Alec is also set to read the audiobook in full Trump voice. The book is slated to be an expansion of Alec’s SNL sketches.

Fans of SNL didn’t expect for Alec’s appearances as Trump to last as long as they have. There was an expectation that he would continue his presidential impression throughout the campaign and then Kate McKinnon, 33, — who famously portrays Hillary Clinton, 69 — would take over. But, when Trump won the Nov. 2016 election, Alec’s spot-on impressionist skills were welcomed much longer, especially when ratings started to spike.

Some people have speculated that since Trump reportedly revealed that he will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, that Alec should host the coveted gig. Although he “probably would do it,” Alec doesn’t think it’s in the cards. “I don’t think they want that, for their [prestige] and their integrity,” the actor admitted. “I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music as it were… I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have.” It’ll definitely be interesting if he’s offered the gig. But, right now, we’re hoping that he rethinks retiring his SNL Trump impression!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alec will really quit his most popular skit? Do you think it’s for the best? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.