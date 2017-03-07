Adele Hilariously Freaks Out About A Mosquito During A Concert: ‘It Was Sucking My Blood’

Courtesy of Twitter

OMG! Adele got into a battle with a crazed mosquito during a concert in Brisbane, Australia and it was EVERYTHING. Check out her epic reaction to the bug attack right here.

Adele, 28, can take a lot of things, but a bug flying toward her during a concert is not one of them. Sadly, the “Hello” singer had to endure exactly this incident when a mosquito came at her onstage during a performance in Brisbane, Australia on March 5.

Adele freaking out because a mosquito was on her is hilarious 😂 #AdeleLive2017 pic.twitter.com/Vqz6cd2f4f — Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) March 6, 2017

“I’m sorry, I’m not Australian. I don’t like bugs!” Adele told her adoring fans as the insect attacked her. It got so bad for Adele that she actually started running around the stage cussing and screaming, “sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!” “They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me!” she yelled as the crowd roared with laughter. Poor Adele! At least we know she can laugh at herself so we’re sure she was fine with her fans laughing their butts off at her expense.

But it’s not just insects that bother Adele while she’s performing, as just a couple days before the bug incident her dress almost caused her to fall off stage! “I don’t know if you saw, but after you did your marvelous sing along to the ‘Hello’ chorus, I nearly tripped up those stairs! Did you see me? Oh my God!” the singer said laughing during her March 4 concert in Brisbane.

“I’ve never worn a dress like this. I’m basically celebrating Beauty and the Beast coming out… But I forgot to lift it up and tried to run up and nearly fell over. I’m sure you heard my dodgy note afterwards. I f*****g s**t myself,” the 15 time Grammy winner said. OMG, Adele you are just the best.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Adele’s hilarious reaction to the mosquito who was “sucking her blood” at her concert? Give us all your thoughts below!