Zayn Malik Spoons Topless Gigi Hadid Between The Sheets In Sexy New Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may have just shared their cutest pic yet, and it also happens to be their most intimate. We’re totally obsessed with these two!

Are Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 21, the cutest couple ever, or are they the cutest couple ever? The answer: they are the cutest couple ever. Let’s say it one more time just for good measure, okay? Zayn and Gigi are the cutest. couple. ever.

A new picture of the pair snuggled up in bed together has us drooling over their endless love. In the picture, both Zayn and Gigi are smiling happily as they keep their naked bodies covered by the big comforter on the bed. Gigi has the sheets covering her chest but it’s clear to see that she is topless, while Zayn, resting closely behind her, is also without a shirt.

Zayn is rocking sunglasses in the pic, which has a blue-tinted filter over it. Gigi is completely makeup free and still gorgeous as ever, especially with her lush blonde hair brushed over as if she just ran her hands through it. So sexy!

Just the night before, Zayn and Gigi joined forces to accept the Best Music Video award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5. In a short but sweet video, Zayn thanked iHeartRadio for the award and then revealed that his video “co-star”, aka Gigi, was with him. Gigi then popped her head in to say thank you and the two waved goodbye to fans as the video ended. It was one of the best moments of the entire show and they weren’t even there in person! That’s saying something.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Zayn and Gigi’s sexy time together? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.