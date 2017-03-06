‘Women Tell All’ Recap: The 8 Craziest Moments From ‘The Bachelor’ Special

Who else can’t get enough of ‘The Bachelor’s special episode every season? Well, this season’s ‘Women Tell All’ was full of drama, drama, drama. So, here’s a guide to everything that went down.

After Nick Viall chose his final two, sending home Rachel Lindsay, it was time for Women Tell All. Of course Chris Harrison had a lot of questions, and Nick had to face his exes, so let’s get right into all the most amazing moments.

1. Alexis finally admitted that the costume she had on during night one was a shark costume, not a dolphin costume… just kidding. She seemed to admit it in the beginning, but when Nick came out, she went back to believing it was a dolphin. Nick also said his mom was dying to meet her. (I mean, who wouldn’t?)

2. Liz revealed that when she met Nick at Jade Tolbert‘s wedding, she was actually healing from another break up — so she wanted to go on when she was ready. She said that she had tried to “cross paths” with him again in the future but he was busy (she didn’t know he was busy becoming the bachelor). However — and this part of the show was a breath of fresh air — all the women really rallied around her and let America know that she wasn’t just a girl who slept with Nick but so much more. Overall, I have to say this season’s women really support each other and actually seemed (for the most part) to form a real bond. Why shouldn’t they?!

3. I did say for the most part right? Corinne‘s hot seat had a few reveals, since she caused a lot of drama during the season. First thing’s first: she wasn’t exactly napping during the first rose ceremony; she actually had a panic attack. The other women didn’t really buy that, and said that they all had anxiety, so they still found it pretty disrespectful. They literally all got in a yelling fights about NAPS, you guys.

4. The Taylor and Corinne war also continued, but most of the women took Corrine’s side, saying that Taylor really didn’t take the opportunity to get to know and relate to her. Corinne also felt that since Taylor was a counselor, it was insane that she felt bullied by her. Midway through their argument, Corinne walked off stage — but only to get champagne.

5. Corinne and Raquel‘s bond was much stronger than anyone knew. She revealed that her mother battled ovarian cancer and she was told she wasn’t going to make it — Raquel moved from New Jersey to Florida to help their family. Oh yeah, she also brought out Raquel’s cheese pasta.

6. Kristina made everyone — including me — cry during her hot seat interview, reliving the moment when her teacher told her she could live a life in color in the US. She revealed she’s now taking this opportunity to help others, and people from the orphanage have actually reached out to her! She plans on continuing to work with them, and that of course got a standing ovation.

7. Nick got choked up talking about saying goodbye to Kristina. She asked Nick what went wrong since she was so blindsided, and he said it was “easily” one of his toughest goodbyes, but it was more about the strong relationships he had with other women, than it was about her. He pretty much said the same to Danielle L.

8. Rachel Lindsay took the hot seat to officially talk about becoming the bachelorette, calling it surreal and revealing she wants a man who is ready to settle down and who is confident and knows what he wants. She also said Nick made her a believer and he gave her the push she needed! So sweet!

