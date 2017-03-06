‘The Walking Dead’: Could Rosita Or Sasha Be Killed Off Before Season 7’s End?

Courtesy of AMC

Should we be prepared to say goodbye to yet another ‘The Walking Dead’ survivor? As season seven slowly comes to an end, both Rosita and Sasha prepared to lose their lives to avenge Abraham’s death.

Death is coming on The Walking Dead. Not only was it heavily foreshadowed in the March 5 episode when Michonne (Danai Gurira) thinks Rick (Andrew Lincoln) has been killed by walkers, but Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) decided to team up on a one-way mission to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“It’s a one-way ticket for both of us,” Rosita tells Sasha once they agree to take on the task together. So, what does this mean? Are we going to lose both Rosita and Sasha during their suicide mission? Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s totally possible. Let’s review!

First and foremost there is the fact that Sonequa has been cast in a new show, Star Trek: Discovery, on CBS. Although the casting news came along with confirmation she would be staying on as a series regular for TWD, it didn’t specify for how many seasons. And as much as I hate to say it, Sasha hasn’t exactly been a major player in season seven’s storyline. Yes, she’s been by Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) side non-stop, and yes she did save The Hilltop with Jesus (Tom Payne), but other than that… where is her story going? Hmm.

As for Rosita, Christian is pregnant with her first child, as HollywoodLife.com confirmed. While that’s not exactly a major red flag for the actress, especially since Sonequa and their other co-star, Alanna Masterson, stayed on throughout their own pregnancies, it’s definitely something to keep in the back of our minds. Rosita has also been overly gung-ho about killing Negan, so much so that it’s seriously interfering with her judgement.

We still have a few episodes left before The Walking Dead‘s seventh season comes to a close, so it will definitely be interesting to watch how it unfolds — especially for Rosita and Sasha. But make sure to take our poll below and let us know your opinion on the potential deaths and what Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) would think about it all:

