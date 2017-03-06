Seth Curry: 5 Things To Know About The Rising Basketball Star & Steph Curry’s Brother

Steph Curry? Who’s that? All eyes are on Seth Curry, younger brother of the Golden State superstar. Seth’s ready to light up the NBA – and the scoreboard — so get to know all about the other Curry brother.

1. Obviously, he comes from a sports household.

After some short stints in the NBA and their development league, Seth Curry, 26, is ready for the spotlight. Since signing with the Dallas Mavericks, Seth has found his groove. He helped the Mavs soar past Russell Westbrook, 28, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 5, blowing out OKC 104-89. Seth scored 22 points in that game, according to NBC Sports, which has everyone looking at the younger Curry brother.

It’s no surprise that Seth finally found a job in the NBA. Along with being the baby brother of Steph Curry, 28, of the Golden State Warriors, he’s the song of Dell Curry, 52, who lit up the scoreboard while playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

2. It took him years to find a steady job in the NBA.

Seth went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft. What followed was a long path to the NBA. He played six preseason games with the Warriors before signing with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA D-League. He signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sending him back to Santa Cruz. He signed with the Orlando Magic in 2014 (before joining their D-League team, the Eerie BayHawks.)

In 2015, he signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. After the 2016 season, he declined his $1 million player option to become a free agent. He signed with the Mavs in July 2016.

3. He may be a Mav for life.

Don’t expect to see Steph and Seth on the same squad, unless the older Curry brother wants to move to Dallas. “We want him forever,” Mark Cuban, 58, owner of the Mavericks, told the Dallas Morning News. “[Seth] is our kind of guy. Shoots, plays hard defensively…high swag level, love volume level. Those kinds of guys are good. Swaggy Swag’s a keeper.” However, never say never and fans might see two Currys on a single team in the future.

4. Seth’s jersey number is significant.

Both Seth and Steph wear the #30 for their respective teams and that’s not just a coincidence. The number is the same one Dell wore on his jersey. So, it might be good they stay on different squads (because they’d have to fight over who gets to be #30.)

5. He bleeds black and blue when it comes to the NFL.

Just because he plays for the Dallas Mavericks doesn’t mean he roots for the Dallas Cowboys. Nope, Seth, a North Carolina native, cheers on his hometown squad, the Carolina Panthers.

