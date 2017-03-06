Roger Stone: Get To Know Trump’s Advisor Who Admitted To Collusion With WikiLeaks

REX/Shutterstock

If you haven’t heard of Roger Stone, then… actually you probably have. But, you probably didn’t know that he has a massive back tattoo of a former president [we’ll explain]. The outspoken, former advisor to President Trump went on an insane Twitter rant on March 4, and now he’s in a ton of hot water. Here’s everything you should know!

Roger Stone, 64, may have dug himself into a hole that he can’t get out of. The former advisor to President Donald Trump‘s, 70, campaign, political strategist, and dedicated Trump supporter may have had major involvements with WikiLeaks and the materials leaked about Democrats and Hillary Clinton, 69, during the 2016 presidential campaign. Now, he’s under fire for his apparent admission, especially since he’s denied such acts in the past. Not to mention, he’s known for his outlandish behavior and non-filtered tone when it comes to just about everything. Here’s 5 key things you should know about Stone.

1. He just apparently tweeted his involvement with collusion on WikiLeaks and he was also accused of communicating with the Russians in Feb. 2017.

In a long Twitter rant on March 4, in a now deleted tweet, it appears as though Stone admitted to having “back-channel” communications with Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange to seek information on Hillary Clinton, 69. Stone’s timing was impeccable, seeing as he was an advisor on Trump’s campaign [before he left in the primaries], and there are reports that multiple advisors on Trump’s campaign had undisclosed communications with Russian officials.

Here's the screengrab of Roger Stone admitting the Trump campaign colluded with Asange and Wikileaks (I know, real stunner) pic.twitter.com/TcBrMrSTig — Kriston Capps (@kristoncapps) March 5, 2017

Back in Oct. 2016, Stone admitted to having ties to WikiLeaks. “I do have a back-channel communication with Assange, because we have a good mutual friend,” Stone told CBS4 News on Oct. 12, 2016, via CBS Miami. “That friend travels back and forth from the United States to London and we talk. I had dinner with him last Monday.” However, Stone did deny having direct contact with Assange. In an Instagram video [below] Stone denied having contacts with Russian officials.

I work for the Russians? Now that's rich. A typical load of #hillaryclinton 💩 A post shared by Roger Stone (@rogerjstonejr) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Reports now claim that Stone, as well as other Trump team members, are being investigated by the FBI for the president’s administration’s alleged ties to Russia. Stone has denied that he is being investigated. But, he changed his tune March 3, when he said, “Sure, they’ll get my grocery lists,” of the FBI investigating him. “They may get the emails between my wife and I, but here’s what they won’t get ― any contact with the Russians.” Yikes.

2. Roger can rival Trump in a scathing tweet war, and he’s been banned from CNN and MSNBC for nasty comments…

The former Trump advisor may surpass the President’s harsh tweets. He’s been known to tweet outspoken things to random people, often calling women “fat” and “ugly.” On March 5, he tweeted about CNN‘s Ana Navarro and called her lewd names.

Really? @ananavarro is fat, stupid and fucking Al Cardenas https://t.co/psEHE7etuv… — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

As a result of his scathing tweets in the past, Stone has been banned from both CNN and MSNBC. “He will [no] longer appear as a guest on CNN,” a network spokesperson said in Feb. 2016m after Stone made foul comments about network talent. Stone even took to Twitter to slam J.K. Rowling, 51, and Rosie O’Donnell, 54, on March 5, 2017. He called Rowling a “hypocrite” for her opinion on refugees and he poked fun at O’Donnell’s appearance by tweeting a photo of her where he called her a “dope.”

3. He’s worked on two other presidential campaigns in the past.

Stone worked for Richard Nixon‘s administration in 1972, Ronald Reagan‘s presidential campaign in 1976, and finally, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. Below, is a photo of President Trump at this wedding, 30 years ago.

#Trump at my wedding 30 years ago @realdonaldtrump #maga A post shared by Roger Stone (@rogerjstonejr) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:44am PST

4. He’s a NY Times best-selling author and a fashion blogger…

Roger is the author of five popular books, which include: The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, Nixon’s Secrets: The Rise, Fall and Untold Truth About the President, Watergate and the Pardon, The Clintons’ War on Women, Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family. His most recent book is titled, The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution, in which he released at the end of Jan. 2017.

It’s no secret that Stone loves to dress up in lavish ensembles, which include colorful bowties, outspoken sunglasses, and 3-piece suits. His outfits are documented on his Instagram page, but he also has a fashion blog, titled, Stone On Style. The political strategist writes fashion stories regularly on his site, and he even has a style Instagram account!

5. Roger has been reported to have a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back…

There’s really nothing to say about this, so here’s the pic.

Tatt show in Cleveland w/ Alex Jones A post shared by Roger Stone (@rogerjstonejr) on Jul 28, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

