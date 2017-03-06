Jasmine Washington: 5 Things To Know About Kirk Frost’s Alleged Side Chick & Baby Mama

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh my GOD!!! Kirk Frost had an alleged side piece Jasmine Washington and she’s more than just a mistress as she has reportedly had his BABY! While rumors have swirled about this for a few months, the explosive news was revealed on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ March 6, and we’ve got five things to know about Jasmine.

Holy crap! Love & Hip Hop‘s Kirk Frost, 47, has just blown up his marriage to Rasheeda, 34, after it was revealed on the show Mar. 6 that he allegedly had a baby on the side with former stripper Jasmine Washington, 27. The baby was born in the summer of 2016, but fans of the show are just finding out on L&HHATL.

1. Jasmine is suing Kirk for paternity and child support.

She filed a lawsuit in an Atlanta court in Dec. 2016 alleging that Kirk cut off all financial and personal contact with her a few months after their son Kannon Mekhi Washington was born. She claims that Kirk makes about $10,000 a month and she wants a quarter of that, in addition to him submitting to a paternity test.

2. Jasmine alleges that the was a kept woman by Kirk.

She also claims in her court papers that he asked Jasmine not to work and that he gave her a living allowance and car to be his side chick. She says that after they broke up around Halloween 2016, he cut her off and demanded the vehicle back.

3. Rasheeda was kept in the dark about Kirk and Jasmine’s alleged relationship.

He reportedly never told his wife and mother of his two kids about his romance with Jasmine, and she found out from sources on L&HHATL.

4. Jasmine isn’t the first woman who Kirk has cheated on Rasheeda with.

We all saw one of Kirk’s cheating scandals awhile back when Rasheeda was pregnant, as it was a storyline on Love & Hip Hop several years ago.

5. Kirk’s co-star Joseline Hernandez was the first to break the news about him allegedly having a baby with Jasmine.

She appeared on The Real talk show Jan. 24 and spilled the tea about Kirk and his alleged stripper mistress. Joseline revealed that, “The word is that he do got a baby and you know, it’s not from Rasheeda. It’s from some ex-stripper that used to…” Uh oh!

