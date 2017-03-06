‘Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelorette’ Villains Quiz — Which Scene Stealer Are You?

When it comes to ABC’s hit Bachelor franchise, there’s always one person who becomes the infamous villain each season. Whether you love or hate this person, it’s their insane actions, sharp wit and hilarious comments that reel you in! So, are you more of a Chad, an Olivia, or a Corinne? Take our quiz and find out!

Villains don’t have to appear to be frightening, like they may in the movies. In fact, villains can be blonde, muscular, or physically fit. When it comes to the craziest villains on ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, evil can come in all different shapes and sizes. If you have a favorite bad boy or girl on the hit show, then you’re going to want to take our quiz! See which Bachelor villain you are, above!

Let’s start with The Bachelor‘s most recent villain, Corinne Olympios, 24. She was on season 21 of the hit show, aka Nick Viall‘s season. Although Corinne was voted off at the end of Feb. 2017, she quickly captured the attention of viewers everywhere the moment she took her top off in one of the show’s first episodes of the season. From her witty one-liners, to her excessive nap-taking, Corinne could have a show all for herself that would most likely pull in wild ratings. And, we all remember that line about her you-know-what being “platinum”…

Ummmmm…. #thebachelor #bachelornation #okoscars2017 // Dress is @cushnieetochs #myrtr A post shared by Olivia Caridi (@oliviacaridi) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

Next up, The Chad. He was on season 12 of The Bachelorette, otherwise known as Jojo Fletcher‘s season, and he might have been the most infamous contestant in all of Bachelor history. Chad Johnson was so controversial, tough and outspoken that he basically had a villainous event named after him — Chad-ageddon. Remember the time that he snuck back up to the mansion to run his fingers down the glass like a creepy movie killer? Or that one time that he did pull-ups with a suitcase for fun and ate excessive amounts of lunchmeat…

Then, there’s Olivia Caridi, 24. She was the one to watch on season 20, aka Ben Higgins Bachelor season. A news anchor from Austin, Texas, Olivia was an instant favorite when she received the coveted “first impression rose.” However, the mood made a major shift when she started to act a bit cutthroat with the ladies. She even said that fellow contestant, Amanda Stanton‘s life was like an episode of Teen Mom. Yikes. But, Olivia was able to swoon Ben over in any situation, and she definitely made herself a force to be reckoned with.

AND, did you lose it when you saw this pic, above, of Olivia, Chad and Corinne?! We did! There’s so many questions…. What did they talk about? Did they compare their villain stories? What advice did Chad and Olivia give to Corinne?

Then you have your villains from other seasons such as: Leah Block [season 20, Ben Higgins], Juan Pablo Galavis [season 18], JJ Lane [season 11], Ian Thomson, [season 11, Kaitlyn Bristowe] Courtney Robertson [season 16, Ben Flajnik], Vienna Girardi [season 15, Jake Pavelka], Michelle Money [season 5, Brad Womack], Tierra LaCausi [season 17, Sean Lowe].

Villains gotta vill. 😈 #RealityTVCharacters #NotRealLife #YouDontKnowUs #DontActLikeYouDo #WouldntHurtAFly #FutureGirlBand #CorinneisANinja A post shared by Leah Block (@leahblock) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

HollywoodLifers, who did you get? Tell us in the comments below!