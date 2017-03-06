Sevilla Vs. Alaves Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

With Barcelona and Real Madrid fighting for first place in La Liga, Sevilla would love to swipe the top spot from both of those squads! In order to do so, they need to win when they face Alaves on March 6. Who’s going to walk away with the W?

La Liga’s Week 26 of action comes to a close when Sevilla rolls into Mendizorrotza Stadium to meet Deportivo Alaves on their home turf. A lot hangs in the balance for Los Blanquirrojos, as they can’t afford a single loss or draw. evilla is five points behind La Liga’s leaders Barcelona (and four points behind Real Madrid, who’s in second place.) Taking an L means taking a tumble in the rankings, and that’s the last thing Sevilla wants to do. Can they do it? Tune in to the 2:45 PM ET game to see what happens.

Real Madrid and Barcelona showed why they’ve dominated La Liga this season, with Los Blancos silencing Eibar, 4-1, while the Blaugrana blanked Celta Vigo (the team that eliminated Real Madrid from the Copa del Rey) in a 5-0 smackdown. Barca has secured itself a spot in the Copa del Rey finals, and their opponent? Alaves. Huh. Expect Barca to be watching this match between the Babazorros and Sevilla carefully, as it could be a preview of how Alaves performs in the Copa final.

The last time Sevilla faces Alaves was in Oct. 2016, with Los Blanquirrojos taking a 2-1 victory over Alaves. Since then, Sevilla has interjected itself into the title race. They all but have wrapped up a third place finish in the league, but Jorge Sampaoli, 56, wants his men to finish better than that.

Though, Jorge’s name is one of those being tossed around to replace Luis Enrique, 46, at the end of the season. Barcelona’s manager will step down, following some really embarrassing losses this past season (including a 0-4 spanking by Paris Saint-Germaine in the Champions League.) Could Jorge, who made Sevilla a threat to taking the championship, head to Barca?

Nope. “The Barcelona job? That question has no answer because it doesn’t exist,” he said, according to ESPN FC. “I have no idea what is being said, at this stage of the season to speak of candidates doesn’t make sense. I am connected with this sporting project at Sevilla to death.”

