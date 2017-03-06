FentyXPuma Livestream — Watch Rihanna’s Fashion Show Straight From Paris

REX/Shutterstock

We are so excited for the FentyxPuma fashion show from none other than, Rihanna, during Paris Fashion Week on March 6th & you can watch the show live, right here, for FREE! How amazing is that?

We could not be more excited about Rihanna’s, 29, Autumn/Winter 2017 FENTYxPUMA fashion show! The show is on March 6th at 3pm ET during Paris Fashion Week and luckily, you don’t need to be in Paris to see the show. You can watch the entire show live from Paris, right here!

Rihanna never disappoints when it comes to her collections and we are so excited to see her latest collection. RiRi has been getting us so excited for the show and posting a ton of behind-the-scenes pics of her getting ready for the show. She posted a pic with the caption, “Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17 might go live for my first time tonight so y’all can see what me and the @Puma squad really up to out here in PaRIH. #BTS #PFW”

We’ve been getting little hints about the latest collection and there was a sneak peek of the show from ‘Fenty University’ and the invitation to watch the show was written on a Detention Card that says, “You’ve been served with a detention notice by FENTY by Rihanna,” how adorable is that!?

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna and her fashion shows, it’s that she is constantly surprising us and you never know what she’s going to do next. So, the show is going to be a total surprise, but it’s sure to be so cool and unique, as always!

What do you guys think of Rihanna’s latest collection? Are you excited to watch her fashion show and see her latest collection?

