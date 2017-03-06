Chelsea Vs. West Ham Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea will be aiming to stay on top of the English Premier League but West Ham desperately need points too. This game at London Stadium on March. 6 should be an interesting one, so, do not miss a second of the action!

The Blues are having a great campaign this season and are on track to becoming champions. Antonio Conte, 47, is closing in on a title triumph in his debut season in England. Opponents West Ham need to keep winning matches to climb up the league. This game is set for a 3:00 PM ET kick off.

Chelsea need 29 points from their remaining 12 games to be sure of lifting the EPL trophy and they will want to get all three against their rivals. They head to east London to take on Slaven Bilic’s, 48, Hammers having lost a tempestuous EFL Cup clash there earlier this season as both sets of supporters clashed in the stands at the end of the game.

All eyes will be on the match to ensure a repeat of the violence is avoided, while Conte will also be hoping for a better result on the pitch this time around as he hunts the title. Chelsea have lost only two of their last 21 Premier League games against West Ham United. They won their last game against Swansea 3-1 and will be confident of taking all three points.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 28, is fit after missing the last two games with a groin injury but winger Antonio is suspended following his red card at Watford last weekend. Diafra Sakho, 27, (back) and Angelo Ogbonna, 28, (knee) are the only injury absentees.

The big striker will be an important player if West Ham are going to take anything from this match as he is the one player who could cause Chelsea problems. His colleagues need to get him good service in dangerous areas of the pitch.

For the visitors Eden Hazard, 26, is expected to play for Chelsea after receiving a kick in training. The Belgium playmaker is an important component of Conte’s team and he’s usually the man who sets up Diego Costa, 28, to score for his side. Costa has been in amazing form this season and if he scores Chelsea usually win.

