OMG! Did we just get a major ‘Bachelor’ spoiler courtesy of a store in Canada that posted a pic to Instagram of contestant Vanessa Grimaldi standing next to the shop’s wedding dresses? Could it be that Nick Viall proposed to Vanessa and she’s picking out her bridal gown!?!

On March 6, Bachelor Nation found out that Nick Viall, 36, had officially narrowed down Season 21’s contestants to just two ladies — Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, and Raven Gates, 25 — and that come the following week the world would know who he got down on one knee for. However, Le Chateau, a sportswear chain store in Canada, may have revealed that for him by posting a picture of Vanessa standing in one of their shop’s near a bunch of wedding dresses!

Holly Wiancko, the creative coordinator for the Montreal store, posted the pic to Instagram on March 3, three days before the March 6 episode of The Bachelor, which revealed the final two were Vanessa and Raven, even aired!

Needless to say, some fans were pretty upset when they saw the pic and cried “spoiler!” Well, slow your roll people, because sources told TMZ that the store asked the special education teacher (and Montreal native) to come check out their new line and discuss a partnership. She didn’t even try on anything from the bridal section, however, the store did post a pic of her wearing a very comfy looking sweater to their Instagram!

