Selena Gomez All Smiles With Family: Long Distance With The Weeknd Going Well?

Courtesy of Twitter

We love seeing Selena Gomez so happy! The superstar singer reunited with family in Dallas over the weekend, and despite being so far away from her boyfriend, The Weeknd, she looked relaxed and like she was having such a great time. This must be going well in the romance, right?!

Selena Gomez, 24, understandably looked exhausted and sad when she returned home from her trip to Europe alone last week — after all, we don’t blame her for being upset for having to leave The Weeknd, 26, following a romantic overseas trip! It certainly seems like the two have been able to make the long distance relationship work, though, because Sel was all smiles in a series of photos with her family members from over the weekend.

In the pics, Sel looks completely fresh-faced and well rested, as she cozies up to various members of her family in Dallas. She was also seen goofing off and laughing in an Instagram live video with her manager, Theresa, and gave no signs that there was anything going wrong in her personal life. It truly seems like being having such good friends, family and now an amazing boyfriend, have worked wonders for Selena!

Things heated up super fast for the 24-year-old and her man, and it all happened right in front of our very eyes. They were only just photographed together for the first time about two months ago, and she already joined him on tour in Europe last month. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Selena is already envisioning a future with the “Starboy” singer, and even her friends are convinced that he’s “the one” for her!

All of this comes after The Weeknd attended the same fashion show as his ex, Bella Hadid, 20, in Paris last week, but if Sel was upset by the run-in, she definitely seems to be over it by now. Plus, The Weeknd and Bella reportedly avoided each other completely at the event — he clearly only has eyes for one gal these days!

HollywoodLifers, do you think things are going well for Selena and The Weeknd? Do you think their relationship will last?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.