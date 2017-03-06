‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Singers Just Can’t Resist Blake Shelton’s Adorable Dimples

Image Courtesy of NBC

The competition is heating up in a big way on season 12 of ‘The Voice’! The Blind Auditions continue during the show’s March 6 episode, and you can follow along with everything that goes down in our live blog right here!

The first artist up is Micah Tryba, who sings “I’m Every Woman” and gets Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to push their buttons. SO, it looks like we’re immediately starting this episode off with a battle of the show’s couple! Although Gwen warns Micah not to get distracted by Blake’s adorable dimples, she goes with her gut, and picks the country singer as her coach.

Troy Ramey is the next contestant to take the stage. He performs “Wild World,” which gets Blake to turn around immediately. Adam Levine, Gwen and Alicia Keys all follow. It’s not looking good for the other coaches when Troy announces his mom also loves Blake’s dimples, but this time, the 40-year-old’s own girlfriend beats him out to add another artist.

Here’s where the teams stand this season so far:

Gwen: J Chosen, Stephanie Rice, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey

Blake: Lauren Duski, Brennley Brown, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Ashley Levin, Micah Tryba

Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Autumn Turner, Lilli Passero, Quizz Swanagan

