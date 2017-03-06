‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Refuses To Film Any New Scenes With Her ‘B****’ Mom

Image Courtesy of MTV

Whoa! Jenelle reached her boiling point with Barbara on the March 6 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ when they got into a fight over miscommunication. And then, Jenelle refused to film any new scenes with her mom because according to her, Barbara just wants to be famous.

OK, so Jenelle‘s fight with Barbara on the March 6 episode of Teen Mom 2 started when Barbara made an assumption about where and when they were going to exchange Jace. Jenelle immediately started screaming at her mom — in front of Jace, of course — and calling her “dude” numerous times. Then, when they actually met up with Barbara, Jenelle refused to get out of the truck. Instead, he pretended she was busy sending emails. David actually spent some time conversing with Barbara, but that only infuriated Jenelle, so she called him and told him to stop giving her an “entire episode” to star in. When Barbara heard this, she walked over to the truck and confronted Jenelle, but Jenelle just told her she’ll never be on camera again with her, and then she told producers that her mom is a “bitch.” So Jenelle is pretty much trying to take camera time away from her mom as a form of punishment for not giving her Jace back. She’s so mature!

And just like Jenelle, Kailyn also got into a fight this week… with Javi. They faced off after Javi allegedly broke into her house and started rummaging through her things. According to her, he wanted to pick up Lincoln, but she wouldn’t let him. He, on the other hand, told his friends that he went over to the house thinking she wasn’t home, and he wanted to get some of his stuff or something. He was surprised to find her, Sterling, and the boys home, but even so, he then took the opportunity to see how Kailyn was taking care of the house. He told his friends it was an utter mess. And later, when Kailyn went to pick Lincoln up, he refused to hand the kid over. He said she was neglecting Lincoln because he was in need of a haircut, but she said she was about to take him. So, obviously they’re just going to keep fighting with each other for no reason at all.

Later, Chelsea and Cole ordered a fake baby that cried and stuff, so he could have practice with parenting a baby. It was cute, but the baby cried a lot and almost woke Aubree up a few times. Oh, and they also told the world — via Instagram — that they’re expecting a boy.

Lastly, Leah considered going back to beauty school, but when she found out she’d have to actually attend five days a week, she freaked. She didn’t want to give up time she had with the girls, so she told them she has to think about it.

