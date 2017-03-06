‘Flip Or Flop’ Spin-Offs: Tarek & Christina Excluded From New Shows After Split Drama?

Courtesy of HGTV

‘Flip or Flop’ without the OG’s? HGTV dropped major news on March 1 when they announced that the hit show would be getting five spin-offs! But, reports were quick to claim that Tarek and Christina El Moussa were to be phased out of the new plans entirely. So, will the show go on without them? Get the scoop right here!

Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa‘s, 35, hit show, Flip or Flop is coming to Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas! And, you can rest easy, because despite reports that claim the former couple will be phased out of the new shows, there’s no truth to that whatsoever, according to TMZ, March 1.

In fact, HGTV execs believe that the five new spin-offs could make their brand even stronger, as reported by the site. Although fans believed that this was a convenient plan to respond to the El Moussa divorce drama, the spin-off plans have actually been in the works for over a year and a half,” Allison Page, general manager, US programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel told Us Weekly.

However, there seems to be a slight catch…While Tarek and Christina will reportedly be involved within the spin-offs, the former couple allegedly will not make any extra money for the shows, TMZ said, where they claimed that Flip or Flop duo were well aware of this. HGTV execs reportedly created the franchise as a “courtesy” to Christina and Tarek, and former lovers will reportedly be involved because they’re the OG’s of the show. However, the pair allegedly will not have a say in the shows.

The new shows are slated to premiere in 2017 and 2018, according to Page. The shows will have five new and completely different couples and HGTV will feature how flipping works in different locations.

Flip or Flop: Las Vegas will follow Bristol and Aubrey Marunde, both 34, who have been flippers for almost a whole decade. The couple will bring the “glam” to Vegas,” Aubrey and her MMA fighter husband teased of the show. They’ll also highlight “things that take the properties over the top.” We can’t wait! Las Vegas will make its debut on April 6.

As for the rest of the shows — Although we don’t know who will be the center of the four other Flip or Flop spin-offs, Atlanta is scheduled to premiere this summer; Nashville and Texas will air in February 2018; and, there has been no date set for Chicago at the moment.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning into the new shows?

