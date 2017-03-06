Steve Bannon Goes Off On Trump In Explosive Heated Fight Over Jeff Sessions

Whoa! A video of Steve Bannon flipping out at his ‘boss’ President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was revealed on March 6 amid reports that members of his administration may have ties to Russia, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Donald Trump, 70, is not too happy with his team as they deal with the mess that surrounds Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, because he feels that the entire controversy has overshadowed his address to the Joint Session of Congress, sources told CNN on March 6. “No one has seen him that upset,” an insider told the outlet.

This frustration toward his administration led to one very awkward incident between him and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, 63, in the Oval Office that happened to be caught on camera in a clip that CNN shared on March 6. Check out the interaction in the video above!

Apparently the Trump administration was not prepared for Jeff to recuse himself from investigations into Trump’s inner circle’s ties to Russia after reports alleged he had not disclosed two meetings between him and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, according to CNN.

So, Trump decided to call a few members of his crew into the Oval Office on March 3, including Steve, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer, his daughter Ivanka Trump, and her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner. Trump told the group he was “frustrated that things are not going more smoothly” and that “nonstop leaks [are] undermining his administration,” sources told CNN.

Apparently, Steve didn’t take being reprimanded by the president too well, as he can be seen flailing his arms around in a rather aggressive way while Ivanka, Jared, and Sean stand awkwardly in the background. Well, then.

