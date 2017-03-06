‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: The Soul Sword Is Activated In Explosive Winter Finale

Courtesy of Freeform

Our worst nightmare came true on the Winter finale of ‘Shadowhunters!’ The devastating Soul Sword was activated, leading to the deaths of dozens of downworlders. But the person who caused the tragedy might surprise you! Read our recap, right here.

The Institute was under attack in the March 6 Winter finale of Shadowhunters, and as Dominic Sherwood warned us, it was devastating. We’re feeling a lot of feels right now, and we have a lot to unpack from Episode 10, so if you haven’t watched the explosive show yet, avert your eyes!

With the help of the young warlock Madzie, Valentine has officially broken into the Institute. Dozens of shadowhunters are killed right away after Madzie sucked the oxygen out of the room, though she spared Alec. Val sets up shop in an office, and uses Simon as bait to get Clary to meet up with him and activate the sword since she has angel blood.

Clary tried to stop herself from going, instead sending Jace who believed he could destroy the sword since he had demon blood, which is how Magnus interpreted the vision from the angel. However, when Val slit Simon’s throat (!!!) she had no choice but to get there to give him her blood.

Luckily, Clary and Jace pulled a switcheroo, and Jace was the one that went in to help Simon. The duo then escape, killing some of Val’s men before heading to the room with the Soul Sword. That’s when they realize that Clary had been captured and was almost forced to touch it! Simon swoops in and saves the day, and Jace runs over to grab the sword and sacrifice himself to destroy it and save the downworlders!

Unfortunately, he was tricked! He actually activated the sword, which means he has angel blood! However, this happened as soon as a bunch of seelies, vamps and werewolves (including Alaric) entered the Institute to attack Val. They were immediately killed by the sword, leaving dozens dead. Luckily the Institute stopped the blast from going further.

Finally, Luke chased down Valentine before he could kill again, but he got stabbed! That’s when Jace jumped into action to save Luke and stop his father. However, that’s when another bomb dropped: Valentine revealed that Jace is not his son — meaning Clary is not his sister! Obviously this changes EVERYTHING, but the duo was totally distracted by the fact that even after Clary used a mysterious new rune she visualized, the sword was not destroyed. And then, it went missing!

At the end of the episode, Valentine is finally in the custody of The Clave, Izzy broke things off with Rafael (since he didn’t tell her about the attack when she was in a Yin Fen stupor), Alec told Magnus he loved him after fearing he lost him in the attack, and Simon can now magically stand in the sunlight again. Clary was thrilled to see his newfound ability, but Jace looked miserable when he saw them celebrating. We can’t wait until the Summer premiere on June 5 to see if Jace splits up Clary and Simon, and who the mysterious figure with the Soul Sword is!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the wild finale? Let us know!

