Take that, haters! After a stunning photo of Sailor Brinkley Cook in a bathing suit was reported on Instagram, she fired back in the most epic way possible. Check out what she has to say to those awful body shamers here!

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, looks absolutely flawless in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit, but apparently, there are still some terrible people out there giving her major hate — someone even flagged a picture of her in a bathing suit as inappropriate! The gorgeous model isn’t going to let the haters get away with it, though, and to shove their rude comments back in their faces, she re-posted the pic and added cutouts of a zoomed-in image of her butt to prove she’s proud of her body.

“Apparently Instagram isn’t the biggest fan of my little bum and i have been deleted and reported,” she captioned the pic. “To that i say LET THEM SEE CAKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Yes, girl, SLAY! The teenager and her sister, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, appeared alongside their famous mother, Christie Brinkley, 63, in this year’s SI: Swimsuit, and since the mag hit stands, they’ve been open about dealing with body shamers.

Sailor took to Instagram to reveal she’s had body issues for as long as she can remember, but she’s grown to love her figure. “I don’t need to be a size 0 to believe in myself,” she ranted. “My body carries me each and every day. It loves the people I love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful.” AMEN!

Meanwhile, Christie has gotten choked up and even broken down in tears more than once while discussing the hate her daughters have received, especially when it was before they were just her kids and didn’t have careers of their own in the spotlight. This madness seriously needs to STOP — nobody deserves to be shamed because of how they look!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sailor’s comeback to body shamers!?

