Robert Osborne Dies: Host Of Turner Classic Movies Passes Away At 84

Turner Classic Movies host, Robert Osborne has died at the age of 84, TCM confirmed on March 6. The network is ‘deeply saddened’ by the devastating news and they released an emotional statement along with a touching tribute video. Watch it here and get the sad details about his death.

Robert Osborne, died at the age of 84, Turner Classic Movies said of their beloved host. The network released a heartbreaking statement that you can read below. They did not reveal a cause of death.

“All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne,” TCM’s general manager Jennifer Dorian said in a statement. “Robert was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than 23 years. He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished colleague and esteemed ambassador for TCM.”

Today we say good-bye to a dear member of our TCM family. Our thoughts are with all who love, as we do, Robert Osborne. #TCMRemembers pic.twitter.com/egWsPRGnJb — TCM (@tcm) March 6, 2017

“Robert was embraced by devoted fans who saw him as a trusted expert and friend,” TCM’s statement continued. “His calming presence, gentlemanly style, encyclopedic knowledge of film history, fervent support for film preservation and highly personal interviewing style all combined to make him a truly world-class host. Robert’s contributions were fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today and we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.” Robert was on TCM since its 1994 debut.

Robert, a Washington native, was also a film historian and a former actor. His television and film credits include, The Beverly Hillbillies tv series, The Man With Bogart’s Face, The Whirlybirds, a stage production called The Desilu Revue, and more. Robert was once mentored by Lucille Ball, according to his official website.

In 1977, Robert joined The Hollywood Reporter, where he wrote a column titled, “Rambling Reporter” 1982 to 2009. He also became the official Oscars red carpet greeter from 2006 to 2010.

Our thoughts are with Robert’s friends and family during this difficult time.

