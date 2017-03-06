Rihanna Rocks Ponytail & Glowing Skin At FENTYxPUMA Show

REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna stunned with a sexy ponytail while showing the latest FENTYxPUMA collection, which premiered at Paris Fashion Week on March 6. Get the details on her beauty look below!

You’ve been accepted to FENTY University! Rihanna showed off her much-anticipated FENTYxPUMA Fall 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week while millions of fans watched it stream from around the world.

The fashion show took place in a gorgeous hall with tons of books — like a grand library. The show started with a live performance of a choir singing “Creep” by Radiohead, then went into a medley of upbeat tracks.

Models walked along elevated library tables — it was insane! It looked like a trendy, high-fashion version of Harry Potter.

The collection featured a lot of plaid, school-uniform inspired skirts, floor-length puffy coats, and striped sweaters.

Along with the amazing clothes, we loved seeing celebs in the front row. Cara Delevingne was there showing off her new platinum blonde hair makeover, and sat alongside Nick and Joe Jonas.

At the end of the show, designer Rihanna took the runway with a big ponytail. She was rocking an oversized lime green coat, and had a huge smile on her face!

She was rocking dramatic green eyeshadow around her entire eye, and a bronzed metallic lip. Her cheeks were pink and her skin looked flawless — not a pore in sight! She looked absolutely stunning and we wouldn’t expect anything less from the superstar. She can do it all — sign, dance, design! We can’t wait to get our hands on this very wearable collection.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rihanna’s ponytail at the FENTY x PUMA show?

