Rihanna Rocks Oversized Neon Green Coat At FENTY Fashion Show In Paris

Rihanna was all smiles when she took a bow at her Fall 2017 FENTY show during Paris Fashion Week, clad in an oversized neon green coat and hoop earrings, staying true to her signature sense of style — and we would expect nothing less from RiRi!

All eyes were on Rihanna as she came out at the end of her FENTY show, strutting down the long library tables that served as the runway after the models debuted the latest looks from her collection. Her Fall 2017 line was inspired by school style, as she transformed the venue into F.U. — Fenty University! Models donned collegiate stripes, plaids, and chunky knits, classic fall looks that were infused with Rihanna’s signature edgy, sexy twist. Ahead of the big show, our fave BadGal took Paris by storm and shared a slew of sneak peek images of her hard at work on the new collection.

Rihanna finished off her runway outfit with a high ponytail and oversized hoops, and her wide smile proved to be her best accessory — we loved her relaxed separates.

The songstress may be focused on the Fall 2017 line, but we’re equally as excited about the launch of her Spring 2017 collection, which will be available for purchase on March 9.

While Rihanna looked amazing at the show she wasn’t the only famous face in attendance as we spied Cara Delevingne, Future, Nick and Joe Jonas, and Salma Hayek in attendance.

What did you think of Rihanna’s latest look in Paris? Did you love her oversized coat?

