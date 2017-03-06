Rihanna Brings FENTY University To Paris With Collegiate-Inspired Fall 2017 Collection

Rihanna’s totally schooling us with her Fall 2017 collection as the songstress brought it back to the classroom with her edgy, cool runway show — and you can see all our fave looks, straight from the catwalk, right here!

Rihanna, 29, debuted her third FENTYxPUMA collection on March 6 during Paris Fashion Week where she sent an edgy, cool line down the runway in the City of Lights. The line is her third in collaboration with PUMA and she brought it back to the classroom — and if this is what detention is like when RiRi is in charge, then go ahead and sign us up any day of the week.

A collegiate-looking F, (for Fenty University, of course!), gave us a hint of what we could expect from the collection and we spied so many details that have now become signatures of Rihanna’s line, like lace-up detailing and breakaway snaps. Collegiate stripes were seen on a slew of silhouettes as the star stayed true to the oversized, relaxed fit of her last two collections, while also infusing plaid mini skirts and crop tops — and the separates seemed way more wearable, especially compared to her last two collections. There were plaid puffer coats that extended to the floor, oversized sweatshirts and even a ribbed jumpsuit that stayed true to the collegiate theme. It was almost as if RiRi served up a way edgier version of the Tommy Hilfiger wardrobe from the 1998 film, Faculty — and given the star’s affinity for the 90s, we totally weren’t surprised!

We love the way she set the tone for the show by staging the presentation at the National Library of France, all while models posed against the bookshelf-lined walls. Those in attendance, (which included RiRi’s pal, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek and Future), were seated at the library tables as models walked right on top of the tables which served as the runway for the big show.

The debut of her Fall 2017 collection comes on the heels of the release date for her Spring 2017 line, which you can scoop up when it becomes available on March 9.

Rihanna’s Fall 2017 collection was edgy and effortlessly cool, and we would expect nothing less from the star. What did you think of Rihanna’s latest FENTY collection? Did you love the collegiate-inspired looks?

