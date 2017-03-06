‘L&HH’s Mimi Faust Teases Hot New Romance On Season 6 — With Tamera Young?

Courtesy of Instagram

Are Mimi Faust and Tamera Young about to take their rumored romance to ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with Mimi, where she filled us in on her love life and what we can expect to see when ‘L&HH’ returns March 6! You’ve got to hear this…

Season 6 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta may just be the most wild one yet! Mimi Faust, 47, didn’t waste any time getting back in the game after her split with her now ex, Chris Gould last season. She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she has a special someone. “I am dating. I am actually dating someone, but I am not dating different people. I’ve been dating one person…,” Mimi revealed to us. SO, is it her rumored WNBA girlfriend, Tamera Young, 30?

While Mimi wouldn’t divulge all of the details on her new boo, she did admit that her new relationship is “actually going great.” And, there’s a pretty good chance that we will get to see the relationship up-close-and-personal when Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns for its sixth season TONIGHT, March 6 on Vh1! We asked Mimi if we would be seeing her on any dates on the show, and she teased, “Welllllllll… You are going to have to stay tuned,” as she gave a sultry smirk. We can’t wait to see what happens!

Mimi and Tamera sparked dating rumors when the L&HH star posted a photo with the Chicago Sky player back in July 2016, right after her split with Chris in May. In the now-deleted pic, Mimi and Tamera looked super cozy and happy together. They reportedly met when Tamera made an appearance on the L&HH spin-off show, Stevie J & Joseline. Mimi and Tamera have kept their reported relationship under wraps ever since.

Nonetheless, they have posted photos with each other, but most of their pics are with groups of people. However, Mimi did post this photo [above] with Tamera just five weeks ago with a telling caption. “Girls be like who’s texting Us..!!!,” Mimi captioned the pic where she was snuggled up to Tamera. Mimi’s head on Tamera’s shoulder looked so cute!

Mimi shocked L&HH fans everywhere when she came out as a reported lesbian with Chris in the beginning of season 5 [April 2016]. Mimi admitted on the show that it was her first serious relationship with a woman. However, that relationship was short-lived when they split at the end of season 5 in May 2016. Also at the end of the fifth season, Mimi admitted that she was dating another woman. Unfortunately, L&HH didn’t show Mimi’s girl or name-drop her. But, with the rumors that she’s dating Tamera at an all time high, we’re hoping to see the WNBA player on season 6!

