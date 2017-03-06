‘L&HH’ Mimi Faust Is Over Trying To Be Friends With Joseline & Stevie J: I Hate ‘Craziness’

Image Courtesy of VH1

Mimi Faust is making it crystal clear that she has NO interest in having a friendship with her ex Stevie J and her niece Joseline Hernandez now that they have a child together. Read HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE interview, right here!

Mimi Faust has an incredibly rocky past with both ex Stevie J and his baby mama Joseline Hernandez, and it’s not about to stabilize anytime soon! The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star chose not to be a key player in the new season, and that’s because she’s sick of the drama. However, that doesn’t seem to be ending because when HollywoodLife.com asked Mimi EXCLUSIVELY if she would try to be friends with the pair, she didn’t mince words.

“I could care less,” she laughed. “For what? Why would I do that? This woman has done so much to my family, it is just incredible. I don’t understand him and I stopped trying. She accuses me of molesting my daughter and now he is playing house with her? I think it is disgusting.” Of course, Mimi is referring to when Joseline angrily accused Stevie and his father of molesting his child and that Mimi did nothing about it. It happened back when he refused to acknowledge that Joseline’s child was his.

“Of everything that I have ever seen, I don’t get it, I don’t want to get it,” Mimi continued. “They can stay over there with that craziness, it is not cool!” So that settles it! She also made it clear that she doesn’t know whether or not Joseline and Stevie are giving their relationship another go. “I don’t care… I really could give two sh*ts about Stevie and Joseline honestly, I don’t care!” Yikes.

