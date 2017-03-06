‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Recap: Kirk Frost’s Side Chick & Baby Mama Is Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ returned with a bang on March 6. The premiere of season six was full of wild moments! Karlie Redd and Yung Joc rekindled their romance, Stevie J and Joseline are at odds, and Kirk Frost’s alleged side chick is revealed!

All we can say is OMG! After a very long wait, season six of VH1’s hit show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta finally returned, and the premiere episode was chock-full of drama and jaw-dropping moments. The show starts on a lighter note, showing Joseline Hernandez while she’s six months pregnant with her baby girl Bonnie Bella and she’s positively glowing. She spent all summer working hard and she’s now preparing to be a first-time mom. The Puerto Rican princess made sure to show just how sexy a pregnant woman can truly be, flaunting her newfound curves in a poolside maternity shoot. Joseline wanted to let everyone know she’s staying on her grind!

Meanwhile, Stevie J doesn’t believe he’s the father of Joseline’s child. He claimed she was busy roaming around town with a lot of dudes, so “how’s a good guy to know the truth?” However, Joseline wasn’t taking that one-liner. She still serves her ex with papers, and makes darn-sure he takes a DNA test to prove he’s the dad. As she says, “Maybe this will get your attention Stevie. Ignore me all you want too, but not your baby.” Even though she collaborated with Young Dro on “Pop Dat,” it’s all about making paper between the two, and she made that crystal clear. Joseline shared, “He’s a real artist, we’ve come out with new music and I want everyone to hear it.”

That’s not the only major shocker. Sworn enemies Yung Joc and Karlie Redd are officially back together. The two can’t keep their hands off each other, despite their dramatic past. He even calls his leading lady an “addiction [he] just can’t seem to kick.” Karlie knows the power of her sexuality and she gushes how she’ll always have a soft spot for him, especially when he calls and says he misses her. Oh, and his sexy new hairstyle is also icing on the cake. However, Joc casually reveals, “We’re just having fun. I’m not trying to be serious with Karlie! I’m just trying to smash.”

Of course, Karlie always keeps it real and presses him on the subject of getting serious. It’s every commitment-phobe’s favorite conversation. She asks, “Where we at? Are we getting in a relationship?” We couldn’t help but get flashbacks of her last experience with his side chick, Khadiyah Lewis. However, Karlie is willing to overlook his checkered past if she gets an apology for EVERYTHING he put her though, since Joc wants her “in the worst way.”

Mimi Faust, Ariane Davis, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, and newly single Tammy Rivera enjoy a girls night out as they catch up on each other’s lives. We’re also introduced to newcomer Melissa Scott, who owns a bar and is one of the biggest LGBTQ promoters in Atlanta. Even though Mimi says she’s still interested in romantic relationships with women, the “timing was never right” for a relationship with Melissa. On top of that, Melissa is also close with Mimi’s longtime foe Joseline, so things are bound to get complicated. What a tangled web they weave!

During their sit down, Rasheeda addresses how Kirk Frost has issues with the way she juggles her career and being a mom, but that’s only scratching the surface on their marital problems. During Joseline’s Masquerade party, Karlie decided to drop by and spy on her man Joc by wearing a mask, but she discovers something much WORSE. She notices him talking to a woman by the bar (Jasmine Washington). When Karlie asks Jasmine how she had a newborn baby while her man was away, it’s revealed that it was Kirk’s love child. Yes, you read that correctly.

Jasmine tries to play it cool still, claiming “I know he hasn’t told his wife and his baby.” Kirk goes and tells Rasheeda it’s all lies immediately, so she can first hear it from him, but he looks awfully suspicious while dripping sweat! He claims he’s only seen Jasmine at a “strip club” before, and we’re sure Rasheeda’s going to get to the bottom of this scandal. She’s going to have her husband’s back now, but if she finds out he cheated, there’s going to be major problems.

Last but not least, Tommie Lee is trying to change her life for the better. Her man Scrapp Deleon went to jail, she lost friends and maybe drank “too much” last season. She wants to live up to her full potential, but things are not going very well. When Stevie meets up with Tommie, she tells him Joseline got a restraining order on her. Stevie tries to defend Tommie by going to the precinct, but she was cuffed. Police allegedly had a video of her threatening to shoot Joseline. Tommie’s been down this road before, but she’s planning to bail out, and she’s going to try to act like a lady.



