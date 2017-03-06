Louis Tomlinson: Fan In Airport Brawl Reveals Cut Eye & Says She’s Pressing Charges

SplashNews

It looks like the drama is just getting started for Louis Tomlinson. A fan at the center of the singer’s airport fight sustained some minor injuries during the scuffle…and she says she’s ready to press charges!

While Louis Tomlinson, 25, fought off a photographer snapping photos of him and Eleanor Calder at the airport on March 5, she got involved in yet another altercation as fans attempted to get their own shots. The One Direction singer quickly sprung into action, pushing the fans out of the way to protect his girl. Now, footage has surfaced of one of the females involved showing off a small cut on her left eyelid, which she claims she sustained during the brawl.

“Yeah, I’m gonna press charges,” she tells a photographer in the clip. “The guy socked me. Yeah, he’s gonna go to jail.” Louis was arrested after the wild fight — he can be seen getting escorted out of the airport by police in the video — but he was eventually released. It’s unclear if this young girl involved has acted on her plans to press charges just yet. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old’s team released a statement after the altercation, claiming it was entirely provoked by the paparazzi. The statement also confirmed that Louis was rushing to his girlfriends’ defense in the subsequent attack.

Although Eleanor’s identity has not been confirmed, it’s been reported she’s the one in the footage, which is highly likely, considering she juts recently reunited with Louis after their 2015 split. Fans went wild last month when they noticed Eleanor had followed Louis on Instagram and liked some of his photos, which pretty much all the proof you need these days, right?! The reconciliation came just weeks after it was reported that Louis and Danielle Campbell had broken up after a year together.

For her part, Eleanor has yet to comment on the airport situation, and it’s unclear if she got injured in the fight or not.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this fan pressing charges against Louis? Do you think she has a valid case?

