Kim Kardashian: Did She Go Commando In Sheer Dress On ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Set?

OMG! New pictures from the set of ‘Ocean’s Eight’ have surfaced and it appears as though Kim Kardashian went commando while filming her scenes in a SHEER dress. See the racy pics here!

Obviously, we’ve all seen Kim Kardashian‘s vajayjay before, but these new photos of her — seemingly going commando while wearing a sheer dress on the set of Ocean’s Eight — are still shocking to see. Will she bare her private parts on the big screen? At this time, it’s hard to tell. Kim could very well be wearing a nude-colored body suit that’s just hard to see with the naked eye, but considering her track record, it’s also very possible she’s going to appear naked on screen. We know how much Kim likes to get naked!

In the photos, Kim can be seen wearing a white sheer dress as she’s talking to crew members. And then, she’s seen walking up a set of stairs and seemingly exposing her butt. Still, we’re not exactly sure whether she’s naked under that dress or not. We’ll leave that for you to decide!

As we previously told you, Kim and sister Kendall Jenner were pictured filming a Met Gala-set scene for the highly-anticipated new movie in early January. Kim is probably just doing reshoots at this point.

Details on the movie are scarce, but right now we know the Ocean’s Eight cast full of huge stars. Page Six claims the movie will also include cameos from Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, and Zac Posen, along with Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg, Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo, and Vogue‘s Virginia Smith. Furthermore, Adriana Lima and Katie Holmes were also spotted on set in the past.

Awkwafina, James Corden, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson will star in the movie, which hits theaters in summer 2018.

