Kendall Jenner as a pop star? KJ becomes a singer in this new ad campaign for Estee Lauder — and she looks amazing doing it! Watch it below!

If you’ve ever pictured Kendall Jenner as a singer, your imagination has come to life. In this new ad campaign for Estee Lauder, she steals Elle King’s voice, a la The Little Mermaid.

Using her Pure Color Love lipstick at a microphone, Kendall dances around her apartment, slithers down a dining room table, and applies lipstick seductively.

In the end, Elle catches up with Kendall, who has “stolen” her voice and replaced it with Kendall’s not so great pitch.

The video is super fun and cute, and a totally unique and adorable way of showing off Estee Lauder’s new lipsticks. Their tagline is “Mix. Remix. Get Your Color On.” We love a bold lip!

Of course, Kendall is in the video because she is an Estee Lauder brand ambassador. She told us in December, “I always have a shade of red lipstick with me. Pure Color Envy Hi-Lustre Lipstick in Drop Dead Red is the perfect party shade for the holiday season.”

Just because the holidays are behind us doesn’t mean a red lip is out of style! It’s a classic look! You can always pick a more pink or orange shade for spring!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kendall Jenner’s music video for Estee Lauder?