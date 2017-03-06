Katy Perry Had Quinoa In Her Teeth On The Red Carpet & Totally Blames Her Friends

REX/Shutterstock

Whoops! It looks like Katy Perry had a snack before hitting the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and once the pics revealed she had a little something leftover on her teeth she totally ripped into her friends about it. Ha!

Katy Perry, 32, might want to add a compact mirror into her next awards show clutch. It appears the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer had some leftovers chained to her teeth when she arrived at the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards to open the show. Although she looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet, a zoomed in shot of the superstar revealed that there were a few pieces of food stuck between her teeth. Eek!

Thankfully Katy took the mishap in stride, even jumping on Instagram to post a picture of her teeth and take a hilarious shot at her so-called friends. “Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth,” Katy wrote, obviously joking but still throwing a little shade at whoever she rode over to the awards show with. Real friends don’t let their friends take high quality red carpet photos with crumbs between their chompers!

Currently taking applications for real friends who aren't afraid to tell me there's quinoa in my teeth 🤔 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

Despite the red carpet issue, Katy flawlessly opened the awards show with a performance of her latest single, “Chained to the Rhythm”. So far each of Katy’s performances of the song have been extremely different, and for this show she was surrounded by small children who were dressed as labor workers. There was also a giant rodent (still unclear if it was a hamster, guinea pig, or something else), and when the song started Katy was walking inside a hamster wheel. Hmm!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Katy’s accidental quinoa malfunction on the red carpet? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.