Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Massive Baby Bump On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Special — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is the picture of pregnancy perfection in this adorable photo from the set of the March 6 ‘Teen Mom 2’ special, which shows off her giant baby bump. Check it out here!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 24, is expecting her third bundle of joy and we couldn’t be more excited to see her new little one arrive. But until that day comes, we’re happy enough to watch her flaunt her massive baby bump on the March 6 Teen Mom 2 special.

“Catch us LIVE tonight after the all new episode of #teenmom2 tonight,” Kailyn captioned an Instagram pic she posted of herself and fellow Teen Mom star Leah Calvert, 24, on March 6 ahead of the MTV reality TV series’ special. Kailyn looked absolutely glowing with a giant, gaping smile on her face and her beautiful blonde hair tousled around her face. Kailyn was dressed extra comfy for the occasion with some fashionable black yoga pants, a casual black blazer, and an olive green top. Way to keep it cozy, mama!

Kailyn has two children already, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, (who she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 24) and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, (who she had with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera). She has not revealed the father of her third child (who she has yet to learn the gender of, but said she “dreamed” was a boy).

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” a rep for Kailyn said. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.” “We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep added. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Most fans currently suspect that the baby daddy of Kail’s third child is either Tyler Hill, JC Cueva, or Chris Lopez. Could it be that Kailyn will decide to reveal the baby’s father on Teen Mom 2?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kailyn’s adorable baby bump? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.