Justin Bieber Crushes A Workout In Australia & He’s Never Looked Happier: Watch

Justin Bieber, 23, can’t stop smiling while in Australia! Cameras caught the singer going for a jog around a park in Perth on March 6, and he totally embraced the attention surrounding him during his afternoon workout. Although Justin has lashed out at paparazzi and fans taking photos in the past, he was all about it during his trip Down Under, goofing off for the cameras and happily gushing to a reporter about how much he loves the city. SEE THE FULL VIDEO HERE.

Although it took some time for other park guests to realize who they were amongst, a few eventually caught on, but the 23-year-old happily interacted with his excited fans as they approached him. He was also seen showing off his moves at a skate park, as well as getting in some pull-ups on nearby monkey bars — all in all, it was an exercise-filled day for the Biebs!

Justin arrived in Perth on the evening of March 5, just one day before the start of the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Purpose tour. The tour actually kicked off almost a full year ago — although there’s been breaks in between — but Justin seems happier than ever to be continuing its run. He’ll be Down Under until March 18 before heading to South America, followed by dates in Europe, Asia and Africa. He’ll be back in the States at the end of summer with a string of stadium shows, but it’s certainly going to continue to be a busy few months for the “Sorry” singer. But, hey, if it’s keeping him this happy, we’re all about it. Plus, he needs something to take his mind off of Selena Gomez’s hot and heavy relationship with The Weeknd, 26, right?!

