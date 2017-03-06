Justin Bieber ‘Ecstatic’ He Beat The Weeknd At iHeart Awards: It Makes Winning ‘Sweeter’

Selena Gomez’s men went to bat at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how thrilled Justin Bieber is that he took a coveted award from The Weeknd.

Justin Bieber, 22, could not be happier that he beat The Weeknd, 27, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 5. Although the award for Male Artist of the Year wasn’t announced during the live broadcast, the results were out by the following morning and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE info on how Justin’s feeling about his latest victory.

Justin thinks it’s “awesome” that he won Male Artist of the Year over The Weeknd, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “To have beaten The Weeknd only makes things that much sweeter,” the source added. “Just one more thing he can put up against him.” Burn!

However, the source added that iHeartRadio’s awards are actually pretty important to Justin. “Only a few awards really matter in music and iHeart matters to Justin because it basically is one of the main outlets and awards that gets Justin’s music out there and everywhere,” the source explained. So he actually has two reasons to be super excited over his Male Artist of the Year win!

Plus, Justin also took home another iHeartRadio Music Award during the show: Best Lyrics. It was for his song, “Love Yourself”, which was co-written by his friend, Ed Sheeran. Thankfully Ed was on hand to accept the award for Justin, who was in Australia prepping for a Purpose World Tour show on Monday, March 6. That’s what friends are for, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Justin deserved to win over The Weeknd? Comment below, let us know your thoughts on this!