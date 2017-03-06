Just when we thought ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ could never top Season 8, which was oh so perfect, they proved us wrong. Not only does Jill Zarin make an epic return in Season 9, but Bethenny and the ladies find out Tom’s cheating on LuAnn AGAIN! Watch the new trailer here.

Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan are all returning for an amazing new season of The Real Housewives of New York City, and they’re bringing an old favorite with them — Jill Zarin! We never thought we’d see the day, but alas, the former housewife is making an epic return, as seen in the new trailer for Season 9.

It’s not clear how often she’ll show her face this season, but we’ll take what we can get! Based on the trailer, it looks like she’s going to get into a heated argument with one of the ladies, as she’s seen yelling, “That is so obnoxious!”

Also joining the ladies this season is new Housewife Tinsley Mortimer, a socialite, fashion designer and reality TV personality with a lot of baggage. “She had her whole world at her fingertips and it kind of crashed and burned,” Bethenny says about Tinsley, who was reportedly arrested in April for trespassing on her ex-boyfriend’s property, according to PEOPLE.

We should also note that LuAnn de Lesseps is still with Tom (we already know they got married on New Year’s Eve), but more cheating allegations surface when Bethenny and the other ladies discover some starting new information.

It looks like it’s going to be a crazy new season, and we can’t wait to see what happens!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Jill Zarin’s return to The Real Housewives of New York City? Tell us below!